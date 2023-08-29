Ukraine war: Hundreds bid farewell to fighter ace Juice

A man holds a photo of Ukrainian fighter pilot Andriy Pilshchykov during his funeral ceremony at a cathedral in Kyiv. Photo: 29 August 2023EPA
Mourners at the wake held photos of Andriy Pilshchykov, who served in the 40th tactical aviation brigade

Hundreds of people in Kyiv have paid their respects to one of Ukraine's most celebrated fighter pilots, who was killed in a mid-air crash last week.

Capt Andrii Pilshchykov, who flew under the call-sign "Juice", and two other pilots died when two L-39 training planes collided in northern Ukraine.

Pilshchykov, 30, won fame for dogfights over Kyiv during the early phase of Russia's full-scale invasion.

He served in the 40th tactical aviation brigade.

The brigade's members came to be known collectively as the "Ghost of Kyiv".

The pilot's coffin - draped in Ukraine's blue and yellow national flag - was carried by honour guard servicemen
Tuesday's wake service was held at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ - the main seat of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
One by one, Pilshchykov's comrades came over to the coffin to pay their last respects
Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk (2nd left) was among the mourners
People expressed words of gratitude to Pilshchykov's partner (2nd left) and mother (right)
The pilot's picture was also put next to the "Ghost of Kyiv" mural in the Ukrainian capital

Last year, as Russia launched hundreds of cruise missiles and drones at Ukraine, Pilshchykov spoke to the BBC about the pressure he felt as a pilot tasked with trying to intercept deadly weapons before they struck.

"Intercepting the cruise missiles, your mission is to save the lives on the ground, to save the city. If you are not able, it's a terrible feeling that somebody will die. Somebody will die in minutes and you didn't prevent that," he said.

Watch: Ukrainian fighter pilot 'Juice' talks about his job hunting Russian cruise missiles

