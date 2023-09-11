Srebrenica: A Serbian scientist's long quest to name the dead

"It's always surprising for my friends [in Serbia] when they hear what I do. They always ask me: 'Is it really true what happened there in Srebrenica and those crimes?' And they are always surprised when I explain to them what really happened. They can't believe that they lived in the dark for the past 25 or 30 years. That is really very sad, because I think that we, as a people, are not faced with the past in a right way - that we put under the carpet a lot of things."