Russia plane crash: What we know so far
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is presumed dead after appearing on the passenger list of a private jet that crashed north of the Russian capital, Moscow.
Prigozhin was a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his private military company has played a key role in Ukraine following Moscow's invasion in February 2022.
But his relationship with Mr Putin soured after Prigozhin ordered his troops to march on Moscow in an abortive rebellion against Russia's military leaders in June.
The details of the crash are still emerging but here is what we know so far.
What happened to the plane?
Russian aviation officials confirmed the aircraft, an Embraer Legacy, was flying between Moscow and St Petersburg when it crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow on Wednesday evening.
But Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone reported the jet had been shot down by the Russian military - although it provided no evidence to support its claim.
The private jet was carrying seven passengers and three crew.
According to preliminary information, all 10 people on board were killed. The Interfax news agency said all the bodies have been recovered.
Another news agency, Tass, said the Embraer Legacy - registered to one of Prigozhin's companies - caught fire on hitting the ground having being in the air for less than half an hour.
Video footage verified by the BBC showed an aircraft falling from the sky in Kuzhenkino, Russia.
Grey Zone reports that a second business jet owned by Prigozhin landed safely in the Moscow region.
What do we know about Prigozhin?
According to Russian authorities, the Wagner boss was on the passenger list of the crashed plane.
The aviation agency subsequently released what is said was a confirmed list of those on board the aircraft. Grey Zone has reported he is dead.
Prigozhin has kept a relatively low profile since his short-lived mutiny against Russia's top military commanders who he had repeatedly criticised for their strategy in Ukraine.
Mr Putin later accused him of treason.
Under a deal to end the rebellion, charges against him were dropped and he was offered a move to Belarus. His whereabouts since have been the subject of intense speculation.
In the past week Prigozhin released his first video statement since June's abortive rebellion, which suggested he was in Africa.
The BBC has not been able to verify where the video was filmed.
What else have the authorities said?
According to Russia's investigative committee, a criminal investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash under Article 263 of Russia's criminal code, which governs traffic safety and the operation of air transport.
Meanwhile, emergency services have finished their search of the site.
The governor of the Tver region, Igor Rudenya, has reportedly taken control of the investigation.