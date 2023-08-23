Jet d'Eau: Man hurt after mounting Geneva's giant fountain
- Published
A young man had to be taken to hospital after getting too close to one of Geneva's most famous landmarks - the Jet d'Eau fountain.
The un-named person was hurt after the force of the water threw him into the air before he landed on concrete below.
The state of the man's health is currently unknown.
The Jet d'Eau projects 500 litres (110 gallons) of water a second, reaching up to 140m (459ft), according to the company that operates it.
Swiss newspaper 20 Minutes said the man, who is thought to be in his 20s, crossed the barriers surrounding the fountain on Monday evening.
He first tried to put his face on the nozzle where the water is pumped from but was thrown backwards.
He then tried again and was sent upwards by the power of the water, before crashing down onto a nearby walkway.
The man then dived into Lake Geneva before being picked up by the authorities, who had been alerted by passers-by, and taken to hospital.
"Police officers came and asked to urgently shut off the Jet d'Eau to be able to go get him," one witness told 20 Minutes.
SIG, the electricity company which owns and runs the fountain, has reportedly said it will file a complaint against the man for trespassing.
The BBC has approached SIG for comment.
The Jet d'Eau has been a tourist attraction in Geneva for more than 130 years and is one of the tallest fountains in the world.
