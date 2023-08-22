Lyman: Russian strikes kill three in eastern Ukraine
Three people have been killed in Russian artillery fire near the eastern Ukrainian city of Lyman, Ukrainian authorities say.
Two people were also wounded in the strikes which hit the villages of Torkse and Zakitne.
The area is close to the front line and regularly comes under attack.
Elsewhere, there have been reports of explosions in the port city of Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea.
The peninsula's Russian-appointed proxy governor said the fleet was conducting firing exercises.
"Three people were killed and one wounded in Torkse, another civilian was wounded in Zakitne," the head of Ukraine's Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram.