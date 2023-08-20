Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into Moon
- Published
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the Moon after spinning into an uncontrolled orbit, officials say.
The unmanned craft was due to make a soft landing on the Moon's south pole, but failed after encountering issues as it moved into its pre-landing orbit.
It was Russia's first Moon mission in almost 50 years.
The spacecraft was scheduled to land on Monday to explore a part of the Moon which scientists think could hold frozen water and precious elements.
Roskosmos, Russia's state space corporation, said it lost contact with the Luna-25 shortly after running into difficulties.