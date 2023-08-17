Spain's Queen Letizia to attend World Cup final against England
Spain's Queen Letizia will fly to Australia to attend Sunday's World Cup final in Sydney but no British royals will be present.
England's Lionesses take on Spain in what is both teams' first final in the women's event.
Football Association President Prince William will cheer on the England team from the UK, Kensington Palace said.
It is understood he made the decision to avoid making long-distance flights for a very short stay in Australia.
The prince has made tackling climate change one of his priorities and is believed to be concerned about the impact of such a journey.
However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed that Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia would go to the final.
King Felipe is busy with other official duties and will not be joining them, it said in a statement.
The federation added that the queen visited the team during training in June and gave a speech to players and coaching staff.
Prince William also visited the Lionesses in training, handing manager Sarina Wiegman an honorary CBE - Order of the British Empire.
He is expected to watch the final on TV.
"What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses - on to the final!" the prince wrote following their semi-final victory against Australia.
King Charles also congratulated the team, writing to Wiegman and the players: "My wife and I join all our family in sending the mighty Lionesses our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the World Cup, and in sharing our very best wishes for Sunday's match."
England's women are European champions, and were given their medals by Prince William after last year's final at Wembley.
England's only other football World Cup final, also at Wembley in 1966, was attended by Queen Elizabeth II, who presented captain Bobby Moore with the trophy after the team's 4-2 victory over West Germany.