Magaluf: six arrested over alleged gang rape of British teen
Spanish police are investigating the alleged gang rape of an 18-year-old British woman on the island of Majorca.
The alleged incident is said to have happened early on Monday at a hotel in the popular holiday resort town of Magaluf.
Five French tourists and a Swiss tourist have been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and violation of the right to privacy.
They are in custody and their phones have been seized.
The alleged victim is thought to have met a group of young tourists in the early hours of Monday morning.
She is believed to have followed them to their hotel, where she was forced to have sexual intercourse and was filmed by her alleged aggressors.
The woman later escaped and was helped by hotel staff after being found calling for help on the street.
It is the second case of suspected gang rape in Mallorca in recent months. A group of German tourists was arrested in July on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman.
Majorca has become a popular destination for young tourists due to its reputation for cheap alcohol and beach parties.
However, the authorities there have long said they want to clean up the area to make it more attractive to more upmarket travellers and families.