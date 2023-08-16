Wagner cements Belarus presence as 'educational organisation'
- Published
The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been listed as an "educational organisation" in Belarus.
Media reports on Wednesday revealed that the group had been registered as a limited company on 4 August.
The place of registration corresponds to the area where Wagner troops are believed to be based.
Its members were allowed to move to Belarus as part of a deal to end a mutiny in Russia in June, in which its forces sought to march on Moscow.
Since then Wagner forces have been seen arriving at a camp south of Minsk and training Belarusian troops.
According to the Single State Registry of Companies and Individual Entrepreneurs of Belarus, Wagner registered for "educational activities" at the village of Tsel in Osipovichi district, the same location as their new base.
Media reports say a real estate company, Concord Management and Consulting, was registered at the same address last month.
Concord is said to be 100% owned by a Russian company of the same name, whose director general is Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Last month the BBC verified the location of the camp at Tsel and the arrival of Wagner troops there, who were welcomed by Prigozhin.
The mutiny in June saw Wagner mercenaries seize military facilities in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don following tensions between its leadership and the Russian general staff over the conduct of the war in Ukraine.
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko helped broker a deal between Wagner and the Russian authorities to end the mutiny, allowing its fighters a choice between joining the Russian army or going to Belarus.
He said they might be called upon to defend his country, adding that a close eye would be kept on them.