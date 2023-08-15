US tourists stay in Eiffel Tower overnight while drunk - prosecutors
Two American tourists have been found sleeping inside the Eiffel Tower after getting stuck while drunk, according to prosecutors.
The two men were found by security guards in the early hours of Monday.
They paid to scale the Parisian landmark at around 22:40 (21:40 BST) on Sunday and hopped security barriers while climbing down, police said.
They were found in an area normally closed to the public between the tower's second and third levels.
The men "appear to have got stuck because of how drunk they were", Paris prosecutors told the AFP news agency.
A specialist firefighter unit for rescuing people from heights were sent to recover the men, the agency reported.
The usual opening time of 09:00 was delayed due to the discovery of the inebriated pair.
They did not pose any threat, said Sete, the publicly-owned Eiffel Tower operator.
Both men were questioned by police in Paris, while Sete said it would file a criminal complaint.
It comes after two bomb scares at the tower on Saturday forced the monument to be evacuated twice in the same day.
French police have launched an investigation after the false bomb threats were made via posts on a gaming site and a platform for online contact between citizens and police.
The Eiffel Tower, which was built in the 1880s and stands at 984ft (300m), attracted 5.8 million visitors last year.