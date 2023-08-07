Ukraine war: Several killed in Russian missile strike eastern Ukraine, officials say
- Published
At least five people have been killed in a Russian missile attack on residential buildings in the eastern Ukrainian town of Pokrovsk, officials say.
Four civilians and an official were killed, and 31 people were injured, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said there were "victims" in the attack, but did not provide a figure.
Rescue efforts were continuing.
Pokrovsk lies about 70km (43 miles) north-west of Donetsk city, which is occupied by Russian forces.
Mr Klymenko said the first strike killed four civilians, and that an official from the emergency services was killed in the second strike.
The injured included 19 police officers, five rescuers and a child, he said.
Mr Zelensky said the Russian attacks had struck an "ordinary residential building", publishing a video of a five-storey building that had its top floor destroyed.
Amid scenes of general chaos and confusion it showed civilians clearing away rubble, and rescuers helping people into ambulances.
Pavlo Krylenko, the head of the Donetsk region, said the strikes damaged two "private sector residential buildings, a hotel, catering establishments, shops and administrative buildings".
He warned of the "threat of repeated attacks" and urged residents to take shelter.
Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, said at least two civilians were also killed when Russian guided bombs hit "private houses" in Kharkiv Region on Monday evening.
Five people were injured in those attacks, he said.
The attacks came a day after a Russian "guided bomb" hit a blood transfusion centre in north-eastern Ukraine, killing two people, according to Ukrainian officials.