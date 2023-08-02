Ukraine war: Odesa region port facilities hit in Russian drone attack
- Published
A Russian drone strike has hit port and industrial facilities in the south of Ukraine's Odesa region on the Black Sea, starting fires, authorities say.
A grain silo was damaged, according to regional head Oleh Kiper, who gave no further details.
Ukraine's air force earlier said Russian drones were heading towards Izmail, a key port on the Danube River.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's ports since abandoning a major UN deal allowing Kyiv to export its grain.
Mr Kiper said further information about the Russian attack would be given by the Ukrainian military.
Ukrainian regional heads do not provide location details of any targets hit without such authorisation.
After withdrawing from the grain deal, Russia threatened to target any vessels heading towards Ukraine's Black Sea ports - de facto imposing a naval blockade.
Therefore the Danube route has in importance as an alternative.
In July, Russia destroyed grain storage infrastructure in Reni, another major Ukrainian port on the Danube.
On the other side of the river is Romania, a Nato member state.