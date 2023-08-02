Ukraine war: Odesa region port facilities hit in Russian drone attack
- Published
A Russian drone strike has hit port and industrial facilities in the south of Ukraine's Odesa region on the Black Sea, starting fires, authorities say.
A grain silo was damaged, according to regional head Oleh Kiper, who gave no further details.
Ukraine's air force earlier said Russian drones were heading towards Izmail, a key port on the Danube River.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's ports since abandoning a major UN deal allowing Kyiv to export its grain.
Mr Kiper said emergencies services personnel were working on the site of the latest Russian attack, and there were no reports of any casualties.
He added that further information would be given by the Ukrainian military.
Ukrainian regional heads do not provide location details of any targets hit without such authorisation.
After withdrawing from the grain deal, Russia threatened to target any vessels heading towards Ukraine's Black Sea ports - de facto imposing a naval blockade.
Therefore the Danube route has grown in importance as an alternative.
In July, Russia destroyed grain storage infrastructure in Reni, another major Ukrainian port on the Danube.
On the other side of the river is Romania, a Nato member state.
Ukraine is one of the major exporters of wheat and corn, and the bulk of the shipments had been moving from the country's Black Sea ports.
Wheat prices spiked on world markets immediately after the Russian withdrawal from the grain deal.
There are now also concerns about global food security, especially for impoverished African and Asian nations.
Overnight, Russia also launched more than 10 drones against Ukraine's capital Kyiv, local officials say.
All the projectiles were destroyed by anti-aircraft systems but several non-residential buildings were damaged by falling debris, the officials say.
Russia has so far not publicly commented on the reported attacks.