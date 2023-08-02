Rhodes fires: Free holiday for evacuated tourists, Greek PM says

Mr Mitsotakis said: "Not a single human life was lost in Rhodes, and no injuries were reported... We understand that guests have been inconvenienced, but I am happy to tell you that Rhodes is more welcoming than ever. The island is back to normal." He also referenced the hospitality and "support" offered by Rhodes residents to stranded holidaymakers, and encouraged people to consider the island as a last-minute holiday destination to give something back to the island.