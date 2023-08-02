Drone ships: What are they and how much do they cost?

Ukraine's deployment of drone ships, at relatively low cost, marks a new era for naval warfare. The tactic poses an increasing risk to Russia, according to some analysts.Compared with naval vessels, drone ships are harder to detect on radar because they travel low on the water and they make far less noise.The attack on Russia's naval base in Sevastopol, back in October 2022, was the first in recorded history to use both ship and aerial drones. At least three Russian ships were damaged in the attack, according GeoConfirmed, an organisation that analyses satellite and other open source imagery. Since then, Russia has significantly bolstered defences around the base according to recent satellite images seen by BBC Verify.While Ukraine does not have a substantial navy, its surface drones have stopped Russia from taking full control of the Black Sea, says Katarzyna Zysk, a professor at the Norwegian Institute of Defence Studies.Despite this, drone ships have some disadvantages.On-board sensors may have a narrow field of view, which will make it hard to track moving targets without accurate location data or to spot camouflaged ships.Those with onboard cameras also need constant communication with their controller to direct them to a target, so any issues with streaming video will jeopardise their mission."It's not a revolution as yet," says Prof Zysk. "We're still in an experimental phase".Nonetheless, Ukraine's strategy has caught international attention, and is "pushing other navies to develop these kind of systems and their operational practice," she adds.