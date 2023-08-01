Russian cruise ship leaves Batumi after Georgian protests
Russian cruise ship Astoria Grande has left the Black Sea port of Batumi after anti-war demonstrators threw eggs and called for its passengers to leave.
Georgia is courting Russian tourists, but protesters and opposition parties object to Russia's occupation of Georgian territory and to its invasion of Ukraine.
A protest also took place against the cruises in the capital, Tbilisi.
The ship recently began Black Sea cruises from the Russian port of Sochi.
But Monday's visit may be its last, as Batumi now appears to have been dropped from its schedule.
The Astoria Grande first weighed anchor last week, carrying some 800 Russian tourists to the Georgian resort.
The visit sparked anger from residents, as Russians were heard parroting Kremlin propaganda about the 2008 Russian invasion that left the breakaway Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Russian hands.
The ship returned on Monday, hosting singers who have backed the war in Ukraine. As the tourists disembarked, protesters waved Georgian, Ukrainian and EU flags and chanted anti-Putin slogans.
During the day, police arrested 23 people, including a Ukrainian woman. The Astoria Grande left port on Tuesday evening, reportedly earlier than planned.
The ruling Georgian Dream party has angered many Georgians by seeking closer relations with Moscow and reinstating direct flights between the two countries.
Pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili has praised the protesters for challenging the "latest Russian provocation", after Russia suspended a deal allowing Ukraine's grain shipments and prevented free movement of shipping in the Black Sea.
Ruling party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze condemned the protests as violent and criticised US ambassador Kelly Degnan for saying nobody should expect Georgians to welcome tourists from a country that was occupying their territory.
Georgian reports said the ship had intended to enter Batumi every two weeks as part of a cruise costing some £900 (€1,150), but by Tuesday, Astoria Grande's website had dropped the port in favour of a route along the Turkish coast.