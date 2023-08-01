Ukraine war: Same Moscow skyscraper hit in new drone attack
- Published
A skyscraper in Russia's capital Moscow has been hit again by a drone, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says.
Several drones were shot down overnight, he said, but "one flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex" that was targeted on Sunday.
The building's facade was damaged on the 21st floor, the mayor says. No injuries have been reported.
Russia's defence ministry blamed Ukraine for the latest attack. Kyiv usually makes no comments on the issue.
In a brief statement, Mr Sobyanin said that "glazing was destroyed over 150 square metres".
He added that emergencies services were working on the scene.
Meanwhile, the Russian defence ministry said two Ukrainian drones had been shot down by anti-aircraft systems in the Moscow region.
It said that another drone had crashed in the non-residential Moskva City complex after being "suppressed by electronic warfare".