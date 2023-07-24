Greta Thunberg fined over Swedish climate protest
Greta Thunberg has been found guilty and fined for disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the Swedish port of Malmo last month.
The Swedish climate activist pleaded not guilty. "My actions are justifiable," she told the court, according to the Sydsvenskan newspaper.
The fine will be based on Thunberg's income.
Thunberg was part of a group of protesters that blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour.
She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.
"I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property," she told the court, adding that "countless people" were at risk.