Russia officially pulls out of Ukraine grain deal
- Published
Russia has notified the UN, Turkey and Ukraine that it will not renew a crucial grain deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the agreements had reached a "de facto" end on Monday.
The deal let cargo ships pass through the Black Sea from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny/Pivdennyi.
But, Moscow said it would return to the agreement if its conditions were met.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had long complained that parts of the deal allowing the export of Russian food and fertilisers had not been honoured. In particular, he said grain had not been supplied to poorer countries, which was a condition of the agreement.
Russia also repeatedly complained that Western sanctions were restricting its own agricultural exports. Mr Putin repeatedly threatened to pull out of the agreement.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he believed that Mr Putin "wants to continue the agreement" and that they would discuss the renewal of the deal when they meet in person next month.
The grain deal is important as Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of sunflower, maize, wheat and barley.
Following Russia's invasion in February 2022, naval vessels blockaded Ukrainian ports and trapped 20 million tonnes of grain. The blockade meant global food prices skyrocketed.
It also threatened food supplies to a number of Middle Eastern and African countries which rely heavily on Ukrainian grain.
Western leaders were quick to condemn the decision, with EU commission President Ursula von der Leyen accusing Russia of a "cynical move", adding that Brussels was trying to "ensure food security for the world's vulnerable".
The Kremlin's announcement came just hours after Ukraine claimed responsibility for an attack on a bridge in Crimea that killed two civilians.
Mr Peskov said Russia letting the deal expire was unrelated to the attack. "Before this attack, the position was declared by President Putin", he told reporters in Moscow.