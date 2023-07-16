Jane Birkin: Artist and style icon's life in pictures

The singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76.

The English-French star was born in London in 1946 and later relocated to France, where she met singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and embarked on a tumultuous professional and personal relationship.

She continued her singing career in the 1990s and beyond, regularly performing at French music festivals. Birkin was also a lifelong pro-democracy and animal rights activist.

French President Emmanuel Macron described her as a "French icon" who "embodied freedom" and "sang the most beautiful words of our language".

Jane Birkin as a young actress in London, September 1964
Birkin and Gainsbourg, shown here in London in 1977, had a tumultuous relationship that reportedly included violence, but she frequently defended him
Birkin and Gainsbourg had a daughter together, Charlotte (left), and the singer had another daughter, Kate (centre), with British composer John Barry. She had a third child, Lou, (not pictured) with French film director Jacques Doillon
Pictured here in 1985, Birkin was seen as a leading style icon
Birkin pictured in 1992 with two of her daughters, Charlotte Gainsbourg (left) and Lou Doillon (right), both of whom also became singers and actresses. Her youngest daughter, Kate Barry, was a fashion photographer who worked for Vogue and died in 2013 at the age of 46
Birkin, a lifelong pro-democracy activist, visited a refugee camp in Myanmar in 2010
Birkin and her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg at the Cesar Film Awards in Paris in February 2023

