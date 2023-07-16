Jane Birkin: Artist and style icon's life in pictures
The singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76.
The English-French star was born in London in 1946 and later relocated to France, where she met singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and embarked on a tumultuous professional and personal relationship.
She continued her singing career in the 1990s and beyond, regularly performing at French music festivals. Birkin was also a lifelong pro-democracy and animal rights activist.
French President Emmanuel Macron described her as a "French icon" who "embodied freedom" and "sang the most beautiful words of our language".
