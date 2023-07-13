In pictures: Cerberus heatwave hits parts of Europe
Countries in southern Europe are in the grip of a heatwave that is expected to bring record-breaking temperatures in the coming days.
Thermometers are expected to rise above 40C (104F) in parts of Spain, France, Greece, Croatia and Turkey.
There have been reports of several people, including tourists, collapsing in the heat in Italy. At least one person has died.
The country's meteorological society has called the heatwave Cerberus after the three-headed monster that features in Dante's Inferno.