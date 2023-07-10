Turkey's Erdogan to back Sweden joining Nato - Stoltenberg
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to support Sweden's bid to join Nato, the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg has said.
He said the Turkish leader would forward Sweden's bid to the parliament in Ankara and "ensure ratification".
Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: "I am very happy, it is a good day for Sweden."
Turkey had earlier stalled the ratification process, accusing Sweden of hosting Kurdish militants.
As one of Nato's 31 members, Turkey has a veto over any new country joining the group.
Mr Stoltenberg was speaking in Vilnius late on Monday, after hosting talks between Mr Erdogan and Mr Kristersson ahead of a Nato summit in the Lithuanian capital.
"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly [Turkey's parliament] as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," Mr Stoltenberg said.
He described this as a "historic step", but stressed that a "clear date" could not be given for when Sweden could join the military alliance - as this relied on the Turkish parliament.
The Nato boss said "Sweden and Turkey have worked closer together to address Turkey's legitimate security concerns.
"As part of that process, Sweden has amended its constitution, changed its laws, significantly expanded its counter-terrorism operation against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party), and resumed its arms exports to Turkey."
Turkey and Hungary are currently the only two Nato members yet to ratify Sweden's membership application. Asked about opposition from Budapest, Mr Stoltenberg said that "Hungary has made it clear that they will not be the last to ratify".
"I think that problem will be solved," he added.
Earlier, Mr Erdogan had appeared to suggest Turkey would only back Sweden if the EU re-opened frozen membership talks with Ankara.
But EU officials rejected the demand, saying those were two separate issues.