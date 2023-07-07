Ukraine war: Front line troops discuss counter-offensive

And yet, one month into this long-planned counter-attack, there are plenty of soldiers and experts who vehemently disagree, judging that the opening phase is going according to plan, and that the active frontline - which stretches in a rough arc for more than 1,000km (620 miles) from the Black Sea Coast up to Ukraine's north-eastern border with Russia - was never going to be breached with the same abrupt speed that Kyiv's forces achieved last year.