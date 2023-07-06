Wagner boss Prigozhin is in Russia, Belarus ruler Lukashenko says
The head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin - who led a short-lived armed rebellion in Russia last month - is in Russia, longtime Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko says.
Prigozhin's whereabouts have been a mystery since he was seen in southern Russia during the mutiny.
Under a deal to end the mutiny, charges against Prigozhin were dropped and he was to be allowed to move to Belarus.
Mr Lukashenko helped broker the deal to end the mutiny.