The false French riot posts spreading online
- Published
France has seen another night of unrest after the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old boy in a Paris suburb.
Images of the unrest, which has spread to other French cities, are being shared on social media. As well as genuine video, false and misleading claims are also circulating, with the potential to increase tensions.
BBC Verify has been investigating some of these.
The riot image from a French film
A striking image showing a group of young men driving a French police van, with one hanging out of the window brandishing a gun, has been shared on Twitter with the words "France, photo of the day".
The tweet, posted early on 2 July had over 1.7m views but it's false - it's not from the current riots in France but is actually a still from a film.
BBC Verify examined the image and, searching for previous versions of it on the internet, found it was from the French film, Athena - a fictional account of rioting in a city suburb - made in 2022.
The people in the van and the blue motorcycle are exactly the same.
The person who posted the tweet later clarified that the image was meant to be of an "illustrative" nature, but not before it had been retweeted thousands of times.
He subsequently deleted it.
Footage from another film
Footage of cars falling from the windows of a multi-storey car park has been widely shared online, with the message: "WTF is going on in France…".
This is false - it is old footage and it looks like it has come from another film.
BBC Verify took images of the video and carried out an online search to see if it had appeared before. The search brought up a tweet from June 2016, which claimed the footage was from the set of the action movie, Fast and Furious 8 - which was filmed in Cleveland, Ohio. Using the information in that tweet, BBC Verify located the footage to a multi-storey car park on Prospect Avenue East in Cleveland.
The colours of the cars and the outside of the building match a scene from the film, which came out in 2017.
Old footage of a "sniper"
Over the past few days, a video has been shared repeatedly on Twitter and the messaging app, Telegram showing a hooded man, on a rooftop pointing what appears to be a rifle.
One Twitter user posted the video with the accompanying message: "Rioter in France takes up sniper position with stolen police rifle." Another account claims the rifle was stolen from a police van.
A Telegram user displayed the fire emoji next to the French flag and stated: "looters covered by a sniper."
The video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times across different platforms and accounts, and retweeted thousands of times.
But the video was not filmed during the current disturbances, it is old footage.
By searching for previous instances of the video on social media, BBC Verify can confirm it was posted on Twitter on 13 March, 2022.
The man's clothing, position on the rooftop and visible buildings are identical in both tweets.
It wasn't possible to confirm the exact location or whether the rifle was real or a replica gun.
One Twitter user, aware of the earlier instances of this video, commented that the alleged sniper must have "been there over a year now."
BBC Verify is looking at other examples of false and misleading posts about the French riots.
Reporting by Frey Lindsay and Shayan Sardarizadeh.