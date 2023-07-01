France riots: Marseille gun shop looted amid fears of increased violence
A gun shop in the southern French city of Marseille was among a number of businesses looted during Friday night's riots, amid fears of increased violence and more looting on Saturday.
Some 30 young people broke into the shop and stole at least four hunting rifles, local media reported.
No ammunition was stolen and one person was arrested with a rifle, police - who are now guarding the store - said.
The incident occurred during a fourth successive night of violence in France.
Heavy riots have been taking place across the country, sparked by the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a police officer on Tuesday.
Heavy disturbances have been reported in major cities, including Paris, and additional police are being sent to Lyon after its mayor called for support.
Grégory Doucet made the call for police reinforcements after what he described as "unprecedented" riots in the south-eastern city which saw looting going on for hours, in the face of sometimes "overwhelmed" police officers who were there in "insufficient numbers".
The city "was plagued by riots of unprecedented intensity, degradation and violence," he said during a press briefing at the town hall after a crisis meeting, news website BFMTV reports.
The interior ministry says it will send a CRS unit of some 60 police who are specialised in dealing with urban riots in response, BFMTV reports.
Separately, four police officers in the Rhône region were said to have been shot at and slightly injured by men on mopeds carrying shotguns last night, BFMTV reports quoting police sources.
The officers were said to have been ambushed by men hiding behind a wall who shot them in the nose and thighs and were left bruised, BFMTV reports.
"We have crossed a red line. We've not seen this kind of thing before here and it's very concerning," a member of the police for the Rhône region is quoted by BFMTV as saying.
The French government says the disturbances on Friday were less intense than previous nights, despite the fact that more than 1,300 people were arrested - the highest figure since the unrest began.