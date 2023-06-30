Colosseum: Man who carved names on ancient Rome amphitheatre is UK tourist, Italian police say
- Published
A man filmed carving names into a wall at Rome's ancient Colosseum amphitheatre last week is a tourist who lives in the UK, Italian police say.
They say they were able to identify him and the woman he was with from photos but did not name the couple.
Several UK media outlets say the pair are a couple who live in Bristol. They are believed to have left Italy.
The man faces a large fine or a jail term up to five years, if charged and convicted.
The incident in the Italian capital was filmed by another visitor who verbally reprimanded the man before handing the recording to security officials.
In the video, the man is seen carving "Ivan + Hayley 23" - believed to be the pair's names - on a Colosseum wall.
The incident prompted widespread condemnation in Italy and across the globe.
Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said: "This act was offensive to everyone around the world who appreciates the value of archaeology, monuments and history."
The nearly 2,000-year-old Colosseum is one of the best-known symbols of Imperial Rome, and is Italy's most popular tourist site.
It is a protected Unesco World Heritage Site, meaning it is considered to be a place of "outstanding universal value".