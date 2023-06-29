France shooting: Who was Nahel M, shot by police in Nanterre?
- Published
The killing of Nahel M, 17, has sparked riots in cities across France as well as the town of Nanterre to the west of Paris where he grew up.
An only child brought up by his mother, he had been working as a pizza delivery man and played rugby league.
His education was described as chaotic. He was enrolled at a college in Suresnes not far from where he lived, to train to be an electrician.
Those who knew him said he was well-loved in Nanterre where he lived with his mother Mounia and had apparently never known his father.
His record of attendance of college was poor. He did not have a criminal record but he was known to police.
He had given his mother a big kiss before she went to work, with the words "I love you, Mum".
Shortly after nine in the morning he was fatally shot in the chest, point-blank, at the wheel of a Mercedes car for driving off during a police traffic check.
"What am I going to do now?" asked his mother. "I devoted everything to him," she said. "I've only got one, I haven't got 10 [children]. He was my life, my best friend."
His grandmother spoke of him as a "kind, good boy".
"A refusal to stop doesn't give you a licence to kill," said Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure. "All the children of the Republic have a right to justice."
Nahel had spent the past three years playing for the Pirates of Nanterre rugby club. He had been part of an integration programme for teenagers struggling in school, run by an association called Ovale Citoyen.
The programme was aimed at getting people from deprived areas into apprenticeships and Nahel was learning to be an electrician.
Ovale Citoyen president Jeff Puech was one of the adults locally who knew him best. He had seen him only a few days ago and spoke of a "kid who used rugby to get by".
"He was someone who had the will to fit in socially and professionally, not some kid who dealt in drugs or got fun out of juvenile crime," Mr Puech told Le Parisien.
He praised the teenager's "exemplary attitude", a far cry from the unpleasant character assassination of him painted on social media.
He had got to know Nahel when he lived with his mother in the Vieux-Pont suburb of Nanterre before they moved to the Pablo Picasso estate.
It has not gone unnoticed that his family was of Algerian origin. "May Allah grant him mercy," read a banner unfurled over the Paris ring road outside Parc des Princes stadium.
"Police violence happens every day, especially if you're Arab or black," said one young man in another French city calling for justice for Nahel.
Nahel had been the subject of as many as five police checks since 2021 - what are known as refus d'obtempérer - refusals to co-operate.
As recently as last weekend he had reportedly been placed in detention for such a refusal and was due to appear before a juvenile court in September. Much of the trouble he was in recently involved cars.
The riots that his death has provoked are a reminder for many in France of the events of 2005, when two teenagers, Zyed Benna and Bouna Traoré, were electrocuted as they fled police after a game of football and ran into an electricity substation in the Paris suburb of Clichy-sous-Bois.
"It could have been me, it could have been my little brother," a Clichy teenager called Mohammed told French website Mediapart.