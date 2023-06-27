Kramatorsk: Russian missile strike hits restaurants in Ukrainian city
- Published
A Russian missile strike has hit a crowded restaurant area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials say.
Emergency services are at the scene helping the injured but the number of casualties is so far unknown, the region's governor told Ukrainian TV.
Footage and photos on social media show buildings surrounded by rubble.
It comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine's counter-offensive was advancing on all fronts.
"Just half an hour ago, two missiles struck the city of Kramatorsk," Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television on Tuesday evening.
"We are now working in the city to establish the number of wounded and possibly dead. This is the city centre. These were public eating places crowded with civilians."
Russian forces have also targeted a nearby village, Kramatorsk city council said.
"They hit a restaurant, search and rescue operations are currently under way," the council said on Telegram.