Ukraine likely to have retaken land occupied by Russia since 2014, UK's MoD says
Ukrainian forces are "highly likely" to have recaptured land in the country's eastern Donbas region occupied by Russia since 2014, the UK says.
On Saturday, a Ukrainian commander said land had been retaken near the Russian-occupied village of Krasnohorivka.
Airborne forces have since made "small advances" east from that village, in Donetsk, the UK's MoD says.
It comes as Ukraine's leader said his country's counter-offensive was making advances on all fronts.
Speaking during his overnight address, Volodymyr Zelensky said it was a "happy day" for Ukraine but did not give details or talk about any areas specifically.
In 2014 Russia illegally annexed the southern Crimean peninsula and Russia-backed forces took control of parts of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts bordering Russia in the east.
In its daily intelligence briefing, the UK defence ministry said Ukraine's advances east of Krasnohorivka constituted "one of the first instances since Russia's February 2022 invasion that Ukrainian forces have highly likely recaptured an area of territory occupied by Russia since 2014".
Ukraine's simultaneous attacks across the Donbas front line - part of its counter-offensive efforts - are likely to have overstretched forces from the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic and Chechen forces operating in this area, the UK defence ministry said.
The BBC has not verified the assessment. The Russian authorities have not mentioned Krasnohorivka in their updates.
Earlier this month, Mr Zelensky confirmed Ukraine's long-awaited counter-offensive to recapture areas occupied by Russia had begun. Last week, he acknowledged to the BBC that battlefield progress has been "slower than desired".
On Monday, the commander of Ukraine's forces on the southern front line, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, said Ukrainian forces were "moving forward" in the southern direction.
"There are already liberated territories and our movement continues," he said, without giving further details of which specific areas he was talking about.
Ukrainian forces have also reportedly made gains in the southern Kherson region, crossing the Dnipro river and establishing a foothold on its left bank, according to pro-Russian war bloggers.
Writing on Telegram, military blogger Sasha Kots said in the last week, Ukrainian activity on the Dnipro in the area of the Antonivskiy Bridge by Kherson city had increased.
The left side of the Dnipro has been under the control of Russian-occupying forces, while the right side has been under Ukrainian control. The Antonivskiy Bridge did link the two sides - though it has been significantly damaged during the course of the conflict.
Mr Kots said Ukrainian troops had now "entrenched" themselves on the left bank and are trying to expand the foothold further south.
The BBC has not verified this and Ukraine has not made any official mention of its movements there.