Iceland supermarket staff in north Dublin store stage protest
Staff in an Iceland supermarket in Dublin have staged a protest in the shop after they said they found it locked when they arrived for work.
The company which operates Iceland stores in the Republic of Ireland has been placed into into examinership.
Examinership is similar to administration in the UK and allows a financially troubled company time to seek new investment.
It is understood a number of Icelands in Dublin did not open on Wednesday.
One worker at Coolock Iceland in north Dublin - where the protest is taking place - said on social media that they turned up on Wednesday morning to find they had no job.
In a statement, Labour TD (MP) for Dublin Bay North, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, said a "ridiculous situation" had occurred at Iceland stores across Dublin.
"Workers have been treated absolutely disgracefully by the company," he said.
"They turned up for work this morning only to be told they have no jobs and this is an absolutely crazy scenario.
"This is absolutely no way to treat workers."
BBC News NI has attempted to contact Metron Stores Ltd, which has operated the Iceland stores since March.
The company is facing estimated debts of £30.8m and an interim examiner was recently been appointed to the company.
Earlier in June the company was ordered to withdraw all imported frozen food of animal origin from its Irish stores.
The frozen food retailers stores in Northern Ireland are still owned and operated by Iceland and are not impacted by the matters at Metron Stores.