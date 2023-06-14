Andrew Tate: Romanian prosecutors ramp up human trafficking charges
- Published
Romania's anti-organised crime unit say they have ramped up the human trafficking charges against controversial influencer Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan and two associates.
They are now being investigated for the more serious crime of "human trafficking in continued form".
One more victim was also added to the case, which started out with six women.
The Tate brothers and their associates have been under house arrest in Bucharest since April.
They were first arrested in December and are being investigated on allegations of rape, people-trafficking and forming an organised crime group.
They have always denied any wrongdoing.
On 12 June, all four suspects were called to the headquarters of Romania's organised crime unit to be informed of the new allegations. Under Romanian law, trafficking of adults carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
Prosecutors also said they had opened a separate criminal investigation against a Romanian man named Vlad Obuzic, who they say was close to the Tate brothers.
Mr Obuzic is facing allegations of human trafficking and forming a criminal crime group to sexually exploit seven women, who were seduced and coerced to produce pornographic content for social media sites, with the suspects keeping most of the gains.
"To ensure the victims' loyalty and that they will perform only to the benefit of the members of the group, they were forced to tattoo the name or face of the group member exploiting them," prosecutors said in a statement.
No charges have yet been brought against the Tate brothers or their associates, but Romanian prosecutors are expected to issue an indictment later this month - which would mark the start of a trial.
Mr Tate, 36, has millions of followers online. His content is particularly popular among young men drawn to his hyper-macho image.
In an interview with BBC News in early June, Mr Tate denied fuelling a culture of misogyny and defended his reputation.
He also dismissed the testimonies of individual women involved in the current investigation who have accused him of rape and exploitation.
A few days later, a British woman said Mr Tate choked her until she lost consciousness while they were having sex, and then subjected her to threatening behaviour.
A spokesman for Mr Tate told the BBC that he was "saddened that a few opportunistic women who he has allegedly spent time with nearly a decade ago have decided to try and take advantage of his current situation".