Brittany: Girl, 11, from British family shot dead in France
- Published
An 11-year-old girl from a British family has been shot dead, following a reported dispute between neighbours in north-western France.
French media said that the girl's parents were injured, and her eight-year-old sister was in "shock".
The UK's Foreign Office said it was providing assistance to a British family following a shooting in France.
The incident took place on Saturday evening in Saint-Herbot, a village near Quimper in Brittany.
The suspect, who has been reported to be a Dutch national, and his wife have been arrested, local media reported.
A local resident told media that the younger child raised the alarm, running to neighbours shouting: "My sister is dead, my sister is dead".
Local prosecutor Carine Halley said the reason for the incident was not yet known, but it appeared there had been a conflict between the neighbours for several years over a plot of land adjoining the two properties.
Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou commune, said: "We knew the family well. There is a village fête every year and they always came.
"It is incomprehensible to have shot a child. No one can understand how that could have happened."