Lake Maggiore tourist boat carrying 20 overturns, with one dead
A boat carrying at least 20 people has overturned on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.
Italian media is reporting that one person has died and at least three others are missing.
Italy's fire service said 19 people were safe but that it was still searching for "some people reported to be missing".
Rescue divers and a helicopter have been scrambled to help with the search at the lake's southern end off Lisanza.
According to news site La Repubblica, the boat had been carrying 22 tourists who were celebrating a birthday when it capsized in bad weather on Sunday evening.
Everyone onboard went into the water but the 19 people who are safe swam ashore, other Italian media outlets reported.
Lake Maggiore is a popular destination for tourists and lies on the south side of the Alps.