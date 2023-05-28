Lake Maggiore tourist boat overturns, with one dead
A boat carrying at least 20 tourists has overturned in strong winds on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.
According to Italian media, one person has died and at least three others are missing.
Italy's fire service said 19 people were safe but that it was still searching for "some people reported to be missing".
Attilio Fontana, president of the Lombardy region, said the "very serious incident" was due to bad weather.
The boat was 16m (52ft) long and had been hired by tourists, he said on Facebook.
According to news site La Repubblica, the boat had been carrying 22 tourists who were celebrating a birthday when it capsized on Sunday evening.
Everyone onboard went into the water but many of the passengers swam ashore or were rescued by other boats, other Italian media outlets reported.
Rescue divers and a helicopter have been scrambled to help with the search at the lake's southern end off Lisanza, and several ambulances and an air ambulance attended the scene.
A video shared by firefighters showed chairs and other debris floating in choppy waters.
Lake Maggiore is a popular destination for tourists and lies on the south side of the Alps.
The area has seen poor weather over the last day, with Italy's meteorological service issuing thunderstorm warnings.