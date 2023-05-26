Roger Waters: German police investigate Pink Floyd star over Nazi-style costume
- Published
Police are investigating former Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters after he wore what appeared to be a Nazi SS uniform during a recent concert in Germany.
Performing at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena on May 17, Mr Waters was seen wearing a long black overcoat with a red armband.
He also aimed an imitation machine gun into the audience.
Displaying Nazi symbols, flags and uniforms is prohibited in Germany.
However, its laws do allow exceptions for artistic or educational reasons.
"We are investigating on suspicion of incitement to public hatred because the clothing worn on stage could be used to glorify or justify Nazi rule, thereby disturbing the public peace," said police spokesman Martin Halweg.
"The clothing resembles the clothing of an SS officer," he added.
Mr Waters' jacket included a red armband with two black crossed hammers on a white circle.
Some on social media pointed out that the musician had worn the same outfit at previous shows.
The symbols are similar to those appearing on costumes in the 1982 film, The Wall, based on the Pink Floyd album of the same name and starring fellow musician turned activist Bob Geldof.
In one scene Mr Geldof plays a rock star hallucinating that he is leading a fascist rally.
Police authorities have said that once the allegations have been reviewed, that the matter will be passed on to the public prosecutor, who will decide how to proceed.
During the Berlin performance, the names of several deceased people also appeared on a large screen.
The names included Anne Frank, the Jewish teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp during World War Two.
Israel's foreign ministry later criticised the the musician on social media.
"Good morning to every one but Roger Waters who spent the evening in Berlin (Yes Berlin) desecrating the memory of Anne Frank and the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust," it tweeted.
Mr Waters has also floated an inflatable pig marked with the Star of David at his concerts.
In recent weeks, the musician has been travelling to cities around Germany as part of his "This Is Not A Drill" tour.
However the performances have been controversial.
Munich and Cologne tried to cancel shows after Jewish organisations such as the Central Council of Jews accused him of anti-Semitism.
Mr Waters denies the accusations. In a Facebook post this week he thanked those who had attended his shows in Germany.
He also paid tribute to the White Rose movement, a resistance group during the Nazi period.
He said: "The fact that some in power in Germany and some at the behest of the Israeli lobby have attacked me, wrongly accusing me of being an antisemite, and have tried to cancel my shows saddens me.
"Walking around Munich yesterday afternoon, I couldn't shake off the feeling that I was in the presence of Big Brother. It leaves a bad taste."
He is still scheduled to play his final concert in Germany on Sunday evening in Frankfurt.
Demonstrations are planned outside the venue, after a legal attempt by the city to stop the performance failed.
A British MP has also called for a gig that Waters is due to play in Manchester in June to be cancelled.
Mr Waters has made controversial comments in the past.
After Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, the musician penned an open letter to Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska.
In it, he said, "extreme nationalists" in Ukraine "have set your country on the path to this disastrous war".
In February, during a speech to the United Nations he repeated his controversial claim that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was "provoked".