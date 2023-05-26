Pope Francis pulls out of Friday audiences because of fever
- Published
Pope Francis has pulled out of his Friday audiences after suffering from a fever, a Vatican spokesperson has said.
Matteo Bruni told reporters that the Catholic leader was feeling unwell. However, he did not provide any further details.
The 86-year-old Argentine has suffered from a host of health issues in recent years.
In April, he spent several days in hospital after suffering from a respiratory infection.
"Due to a feverish state, Pope Francis did not receive an audience this morning," Mr Bruni said in response to a reporter's question.
It was not clear if the Pontiff will hold private audiences on Saturday.