Pope Francis pulls out of Friday audiences because of fever

Pope Francis has pulled out of his Friday audiences after suffering from a fever, a Vatican spokesperson has said.

Matteo Bruni told reporters that the Catholic leader was feeling unwell. However, he did not provide any further details.

The 86-year-old Argentine has suffered from a host of health issues in recent years.

In April, he spent several days in hospital after suffering from a respiratory infection.

"Due to a feverish state, Pope Francis did not receive an audience this morning," Mr Bruni said in response to a reporter's question.

It was not clear if the Pontiff will hold private audiences on Saturday.

