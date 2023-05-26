Russian rocket hits Ukraine medical clinic
- Published
At least one person has died and 15 others injured, including two children, in a missile strike on a medical clinic in Dnipro - a city in east Ukraine.
The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, confirmed the attack and said authorities were working to rescue others from the hospital.
He said all necessary authorities were involved in the clean up mission.
Earlier, the regional governor, Serhiy Lysak, said the city came under attack on Thursday night.
"It was a very difficult night. It was loud - the enemy launched a mass attack on the region with missiles and drones," Mr Lysak said. "Dnipro has suffered."
He later confirmed the two injured children were boys aged three and six years old.
Mr Zelensky posted a video of the damaged clinic building that showed firefighters at the scene and smoke billowing from the building.
"Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest," he said.
Ukrainian authorities said they shot down 17 missiles and 31 drones launched from Russia overnight.
Several drones and missiles hit targets in Dnipro and the eastern city of Kharkiv, including an oil depot.
Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was also targeted and officials said fragments of intercepted drones fell on the roof of a shopping centre, while a house and several cars were damaged.
Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting its infrastructure facilities ahead of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.