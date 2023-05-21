Greece election: Centre-right leads but no majority: Exit poll
Greece's conservative New Democracy are set to win Sunday's elections but are well short of the majority for an outright victory, an initial exit poll suggests.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's party is heading for 36-40% of the vote.
Predecessor Alexis Tsipras's centre-left Syriza is well behind on 25-29%.
If neither party can form a coalition then Greek voters will return to vote in a second round in early July.
Greek experts have warned that the exit polls may prove unreliable because many voters refused to reveal which party they had backed.
If the results are confirmed, Mr Tsipras may look to establish a coalition with centre-left rival Pasok, which is set to win 9.5-12.5% of the vote, according to the joint exit poll by six polling agencies.