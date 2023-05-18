Ukraine war: Russian missile attack on Kyiv ongoing, mayor says
Ukraine's capital is being attacked from the air by Russia, the mayor of Kyiv says, the ninth attack this month.
As reports came in of several explosions in the city, Vitali Klitschko said a fire in one district had been caused by falling debris.
Blasts were also heard in central Ukraine in the regions of Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky and Zhytomyr.
Ukrainian media are reporting that Russian missiles were launched from planes in the Caspian region.
Writing on Telegram, Mr Klitschko said: "The attack on the capital continues. Do not leave the shelters during the air alert!"
He said the fire had broken out in a garage in the Darnitsya area of Kyiv, but added no one had been injured.
At least eight people were reportedly killed - including a five-year-old boy near Kherson - and 17 injured by shelling in Ukraine on Wednesday, as both sides traded accusations of striking civilian areas.