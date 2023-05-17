Nicolas Sarkozy loses appeal against corruption conviction
- Published
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost his appeal against a prison sentence for corruption.
However, the Paris appeals court ruled that he could serve his time at home wearing a tag instead of going to jail.
In 2021 Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison - including two suspended - for trying to influence a judge in a separate case.
The 68 year-old was the first former French president to get a custodial sentence.
He was convicted of attempting to secure information about a case in 2014 - after he had left office - by suggesting he could secure a prestigious job for the judge.
He has been banned from holding public office for three years.
It is one of a number of corruption cases involving the former president, who denies the allegations.
Nicolas Sarkozy served one five-year term as president from 2007. He adopted tough anti-immigration policies and sought to reform France's economy during a presidency overshadowed by the global financial crisis.
Critics nicknamed him "bling-bling", seeing his leadership style as too brash, celebrity-driven and hyperactive for a role steeped in tradition and grandeur.