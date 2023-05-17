Nicolas Sarkozy Sarkozy to wear tag after losing corruption appeal
- Published
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has lost his appeal against a prison sentence for corruption.
However, the Paris appeals court ruled that he could serve his time at home wearing a tag instead of going to jail.
In 2021 Sarkozy was sentenced to three years in prison - including two suspended - for trying to influence a judge in a separate case.
The 68 year-old was the first former French president to get a custodial sentence.
Following Wednesday's ruling, Sarkozy's lawyer said she would launch a new challenge with the Court of Cassation, one of France's highest jurisdiction.
"Nicolas Sarkozy is innocent," lawyer Jacqueline Laffont said. "We will take this all the way."
The former president was convicted of attempting to obtain information about a case in 2014 - after he had left office - by suggesting he could secure a prestigious job for the judge.
He has been banned from holding public office for three years.
It is one of several corruption cases involving Sarkozy, who denies any wrongdoing.
Earlier this month, prosecutors requested that he should face trial over to allegations that the Libyan government illegally contributed to his 2007 presidential bid. But investigating magistrates have the last word over whether a case should go to trial.
Nicolas Sarkozy served one five-year term as president, until 2014. He adopted tough anti-immigration policies and sought to reform France's economy during a presidency overshadowed by the global financial crisis.
Critics nicknamed him "bling-bling", seeing his leadership style as too brash, celebrity-driven and hyperactive for a role steeped in tradition and grandeur.