Ukraine's Zelensky visits Germany day after weapons pledge
Ukrainian's Volodymyr Zelensky is in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, his first visit to Germany since Russia's invasion.
The trip comes a day after Germany announced it would supply weapons worth around three billion dollars to Kyiv.
Later on Sunday, President Zelensky will be bestowed with a prestigious honour, the Charlemagne Prize.
The award recognises those doing the most to promote European unity.
Previous winners include Winston Churchill, Pope Francis and Bill Clinton.
Arriving in Germany Zelensky tweeted: "Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security."
On Saturday Germany unveiled its its biggest military aid package for Ukraine yet.
Berlin said it would supply €2.7bn (£2.4bn) worth of weapons, including Leopard tanks and anti-aircraft systems to Kyiv.
For security reasons, the German government has released few details about President Zelensky's movements today - but he has already met the German president and is expected to hold talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz later.
German media also reported that, in the afternoon, President Zelensky will travel to the western city of Aachen to attend the Charlemagne prize ceremony.
The Ukrainian leader's plane arrived escorted by two German airforce fighter jets.
President Zelensky flew in from Italy overnight following a visit there on Saturday, during which he met President Sergio President Mattarella, PM Giorgia Meloni and had a private audience with Pope Francis.