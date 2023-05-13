Ukraine Eurovision act's city attacked before performance
The home city of Ukraine's Eurovision act was hit by Russian missiles moments before the band took to the stage in Liverpool, reports say.
A military official from the local region, Volodymyr Trush, confirmed two people had been injured.
Ten minutes before performing inside the Liverpool Arena, Tvorchi posted on Instagram citing reports of Ternopil in western Ukraine being attacked.
