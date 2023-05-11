Germany explosion: Police and firefighters hurt in blast at high-rise block

police at the flatGetty Images

Police officers and firefighters have been injured, some seriously, in an explosion in the western German town of Ratingen, police say.

Officers had responded to reports of a fire in a flat in which a person was believed to be in a vulnerable state.

Once inside, they found a fire in one of the rooms and a man then used a device to set off an explosion, the regional interior minister said.

A major police operation was under way in the town north-east of Düsseldorf

Herbert Reul, North Rhine-Westphalia's interior minister, told officials that 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured.

German media quoted a police spokesperson as saying eight people were in a life-threatening condition.

Journalists at the scene reported seeing police snipers take up positions on the roofs of neighbouring blocks.

Footage showed smoke coming from the high-rise apartment block as several loud bangs were heard. Police said it was unclear what had caused the first blast.

Security sources told local media a targeted attack could not be ruled out.

Mr Reul said police had been called to the apartment after a residents' organisation expressed concern that someone's letterbox was overflowing.

Police then called firefighters to help gain entry to the apartment, where a woman and her son were said to be living.

