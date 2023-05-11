Germany explosion: Police and firefighters hurt in blast at high-rise block
- Published
Police officers and firefighters have been injured, some seriously, in an explosion in the western German town of Ratingen, police say.
Officers had responded to reports of a fire in a flat in which a person was believed to be in a vulnerable state.
Once inside, they found a fire in one of the rooms and a man then used a device to set off an explosion, the regional interior minister said.
A major police operation was under way in the town north-east of Düsseldorf
Herbert Reul, North Rhine-Westphalia's interior minister, told officials that 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured.
German media quoted a police spokesperson as saying eight people were in a life-threatening condition.
Journalists at the scene reported seeing police snipers take up positions on the roofs of neighbouring blocks.
Footage showed smoke coming from the high-rise apartment block as several loud bangs were heard. Police said it was unclear what had caused the first blast.
Security sources told local media a targeted attack could not be ruled out.
Mr Reul said police had been called to the apartment after a residents' organisation expressed concern that someone's letterbox was overflowing.
Police then called firefighters to help gain entry to the apartment, where a woman and her son were said to be living.