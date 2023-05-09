Ukraine says it downed Russian cruise missiles aimed at Kyiv

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber performs a flight over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea, in this still image taken from a handout video released February 14, 2023Reuters
The missiles are said to have been launched by Tu-95MS bombers (file image)
By Antoinette Radford
BBC News

Ukrainian officials say air defences downed 15 Russian cruise missiles which were launched overnight against the capital, Kyiv.

No casualties were reported from the attack, according to Serhiy Popko, a senior Kyiv military official.

He said he believed the missiles had been launched from four bombers flying from the Caspian sea region.

According to Ukraine, Russia launched its biggest drone attack of the war yet on Sunday night.

That wave of drone and missile strikes killed at least one person and injured five.

The new missile attacks came hours before Russia was due to celebrate Victory Day, commemorating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

