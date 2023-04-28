Several Ukrainian cities hit by Russian missiles
- Published
Several Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, have been hit by a wave of missiles fired by Russia.
A woman and a child of three were killed in the city of Dnipro, according to the local mayor.
Pictures on social media from the central town of Uman show a badly damaged nine-storey apartment building after it was hit.
There were also explosions in the cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava, according to the Interfax news agency.
In Kyiv, 11 missiles and two attack drones were shot down by the air defence system, officials say.
The head of the Kyiv city military administration said this was the first Russian missile attack on the capital in 51 days.
There were no immediate reports of civilian casualties.
In Uman, officials said five people had been taken to hospital.