Ukraine war: Deaths reported as Russian missiles hit cities
- Published
Related Topics
Russian air strikes have hit cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, killing at least five people.
A woman and a child of three were killed in the city of Dnipro, according to the local mayor.
Three people died in Uman after missiles hit residential buildings, officials said. A nine-storey apartment building there was badly damaged.
There were also explosions in the cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava, according to the Interfax news agency.
In Kyiv, 11 missiles and two attack drones were shot down by the air defence system, officials say.
The head of the Kyiv city military administration said this was the first Russian missile attack on the capital in 51 days.
There were no immediate reports of civilian casualties there.