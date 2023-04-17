Evan Gershkovich: US ambassador visits detained journalist
- Published
A US journalist detained by Russia on spying charges is "in good health", according to the US ambassador to Russia.
Lynne Tracy said she visited 31-year-old Evan Gershkovich on Monday, marking the first time US officials have been granted access to him.
Mr Gershkovich was arrested on 29 March while working for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and charged with spying.
He denies any wrongdoing and will appeal his detention on Tuesday.
US consular officials were initially refused access to Mr Gershkovich, and Ms Tracy said Monday's visit was "the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago."
"He is in good health and remains strong," she added.
Mr Gershkovich could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of spying. Russia claims he was trying to obtain classified defence information for the US government.
His arrest is the first time Moscow has accused a US journalist of espionage since the Soviet era.
While US officials were initially denied access to Mr Gershkovich, lawyers for the WSJ were able to see him.
His employer said it was doing "everything in our power to support Evan and his family".
The WSJ said he first dropped out of contact with editors on 28 March while he was working in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
Press freedom watchdog Reporters Without Borders said he was covering the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has taken part in some of the heaviest fighting in eastern Ukraine in the city.
Last week, the US designated him as "wrongfully detained" by Russia, which means more resources can be allocated to securing his release.
Various politicians across the US also called for Mr Gershkovich's immediate release, including US President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday said his imprisonment was "totally illegal".
Senate Republican and Democratic leaders, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer released a rare joint statement condemning his detention.
"We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Mr Gershkovich be dropped and he be immediately released."